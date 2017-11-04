CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

SUPER Division side Red Arrows are in the dark over coach Honour Janza’s decision to apply for the Uganda national team top job.

On Thursday, Janza told the Sports Mail in Lusaka that he has pushed in his papers for the Cranes job. Arrows public relations officer Misheck Kalembwe said in Lusaka yesterday that Janza has not informed the Zambia Air Force-sponsored side about his interest in the Uganda job.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

