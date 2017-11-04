CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a woman of Lusaka’s John Laing township to five years imprisonment after finding her guilty of stealing a five-month-old baby.

In this case, Monica Mutale, 26, was charged with child stealing, contrary to Section 171 (2) of the Penal Code Chapter 89 of the Laws of Zambia. The offence attracts a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment. When the matter came for judgment yesterday, magistrate Felix Kaoma found that Mutale fraudulently took the baby from its mother pretending that she loved children when she had no intention to take the child back.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

