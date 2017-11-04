The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka has arrested a South African national of Indian origin following an operation conducted in Lusaka’s Woodlands area on Wednesday in which an in-door cannabis lab was discovered. Kabir Magan, 33, of House Number 35, Buluwe Road, Woodlands in Lusaka has been charged with trafficking in psychotropic drugs, unlawful cultivation of cannabis, possession of instruments for the administration of drugs and permitting unlawful use of drugs at the premises contrary to the laws of Zambia. DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer Kamufisa Manchishi has told QFM News in a statement that the lab contained an intricate system for the simulation of environmental conditions to support the plants that were being grown in polythene bags.

