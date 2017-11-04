KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati has urged commercial banks to expand their credit facilities to the private sector to accelerate the country’s economic growth.

Mr Mutati says credit to the private sector has remained stagnant averaging K26 billion. He said financial institutions should not only focus on participating in Government securities but should also support enterprises in the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

