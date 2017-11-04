DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has commenced the process of delinking the league from Football House.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that his executive will at the end of this year set up a committee to spearhead the delinking of the league. Kamanga said it has always been the intention of his executive to delink the league from the organisation and hopes the process will be completed soon.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

