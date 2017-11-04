Attorney General Likando Kalaluka has assured the 22 petitioners who seek to have the Constitution amended to provide for term limits for all elective offices that Government will consider their proposals in the usual manner. In a letter dated November 1, 2017 to lead petitioner, Isaac Mwanza, Mr. Kalaluka says the proposals towards amendment of the Republican Constitution as regards the term limits for all elective positions will be considered in the usual manner. Meanwhile the 22 Petitioner have welcomed the consideration by the Attorney General and stated that they are willing to have an honest national debate on term limits.

