By PERPETUAL SICHIKWENKWE –

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in the Lusaka magistrates’ court for breaking into Vice-President Inonge Wina’s Government House premises where he allegedly made a fire to warm himself by.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka magistrates’ court has jailed a John Laing woman five years for stealing a five-month-old baby from its mother.

In another court case, a student from National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) has been taken to court for swindling three people by lying to them that he would find employment for them in Government.

It is alleged that Royd Kashiwa, who is charged with one count of criminal tress, on October 10, 2017 unlawfully entered the premises of the Government, plot number 2 with intent to annoy.

Kashiwa is alleged to have entered Ms Wina’s premises and made a fire to warm himself by.

Chief resident magistrate Kenneth Mulife allocated the matter to magistrate Brian Simachela.

Mr Simachela is, however, on leave and the matter will have to be reallocated to another magistrate on Monday.

And Monica Mutale has been sentenced to five years simple imprisonment for stealing a boy from its mother Lydia Mutale.

Monica had on September 7, 2017 gone to Kanyama township where she found Lydia selling sausages and chips.

She bought some and asked Lydia whether the baby she had was hers and whether it was a boy or a girl.

When the boy’s mother said the baby was a boy, Monica said she loved baby boys and requested to hold it for her while she sold the sausages.

Monica went into the bar with the baby wrapped on her back but when its mother went to check on her after some time, she found she had disappeared.

The baby was discovered after four days after neighbours reported that they had seen Monica with a baby.

Passing judgment, Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma said he was sending Monica to prison because the act of stealing a toddler and separating it from its mother for days was a serious one.

Mr Kaoma said if Monica did not intend to steal the baby, she would have returned it to its mother but she kept the baby for days, even buying milk and diapers for it.

He said he was satisfied that Monica fraudulently got the baby from its mother by enticing her that she loved baby boys.

In the case of a NIPA student, he appeared in the Lusaka magistrates’ court for allegedly swindling people on the pretext that he would offer them employment.

Chifuba Chundu is charged with 12 counts of making a false document, uttering false documents and obtaining money by false pretences.

It is alleged in the first count that Chundu between July 13, 2017 in Lusaka did make a false document, namely, an appointment letter in the names of Martin Mukelebai.

In count three, Chundu with intent to deceive or defraud obtained K1,000 from Mr Mukelebai by falsely pretending that he was being offered employment as a chef.

Chundu is also alleged to have between July 13, 2017 and July 17, 2017 with intent to deceive or defraud obtained K10 from Martin Mwetwa by pretending he was being offered employment as a chef in the Ministry of Works and Supply.

It is alleged in count 9 that Chundu with intent to deceive or defraud obtained K3, 600 from Pretty Moomba by false pretending that he was being offered employment as an office assistant in the Ministry of Works and Supply.

Chundu was not in court to take plea before magistrate Nthando Chabala to whom the was allocated.

