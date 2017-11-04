  ||    4 November 2017 @ 03:29

CHIMWEMWE MWALE and CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone
AN elephant has crashed a man to death as he was cycling to work through the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park in Livingstone.

And a four-year-old child of Zimba’s Mawaya township has died after being hit by an over-speeding vehicle.
Department of National Parks and Wildlife Mosi-oa-tunya National Park senior wildlife warden Lewis Daka said the man was killed by an elephant between 17:00 hours and 18:00 hours on Thursday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
