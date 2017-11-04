CHAMBO NG’UNI, Chibombo

AMID a cocktail of activities, a drum thundered. It was time for Mukuni Ng’ombe, the Kubwalo (senior ruler) of the Bene Mukuni people, to embark on an emotional journey.

Kubwalo undertakes this annual journey during the Kulamba Kubwalo, a traditional ceremony of the Bene Mukuni or Lenje people. This time around, on October 14, 2017, the journey is being undertaken on a hot summer day with the sun proving its supremacy over jubilant people who have thronged Likonde Lya Bankanga shrine located in Chibombo district. Likonde Lya Bankanga is the most revered shrine for the Bene Mukuni of Central Province. It is within this shrine that Nkanga, the queen mother of Lenje chiefs, was buried in the 16th century. The shrine is designed to depict the migration of the ancestors of the Bene Mukuni from the Kola, Luba land in Congo between the 16th and 17th century to the central and southern region in present day Zambia. As the procession starts around 13:10 hours within the royal cultural village, drums roar to the excitement of women and warriors accompanying Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe and his visitors. Emotions are high. The cultural village (Kola) has 11 huts, one for Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe, and chiefs Chipepo, Liteta (the hosting traditional leader), Chitanda, Mungule, Chamuka, Mukubwe and Ngabwe. One hut is reserved for Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe of the Toka-Leya of Kazungula district in Southern Province as he is part of the Bene Mukuni people. During the procession, Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe makes stops at eight stations to depict how the Bene Mukuni migrated. The final stop is at the grave of Nkanga. Here, there is one hut housing the grave of Nkanga and one reserved for the Kubwalo. There is also a small shelter for guests. The Research, Art and Culture Committee of the Lenje Cultural Association documents that the Bene Mukuni are an offshoot of the Bene Mulopwe of Congo. In a document titled The Movement of the Bene Mukuni People, the committee states that King Mulopwe of the Bayeke Empire sent his sons Mukuni Kapansha and Mwansa to paddle clay for him. They performed this task but in turn demanded for human blood and blood of a cow to wash the clay from their bodies. Before this episode, Kapansha, who was initially known as Mukuni Kapansha (cutting wood), assumed the name Mukuni Ng’ombe while his brother Mwansa Chikanda (who dug pits for mud) assumed the name Mwanseekenda Their father, Mulopwe, was annoyed with them and banished them. The brothers left with their siblings and children, led by Kaseba Mashili, who rode on an elephant. Their expedition led them to Lukanga Swamps where they separated. Mwanseekenda went to Maswaka while Mukuni Ng’ombe journeyed into the land of Nakandanga, a chief of the Basala, who were also known as the Lenje. They settled in Chisamba where they conquered the Sala and the Soli. They fought other tribes from whom they grabbed land, cattle and captured men and women as slaves. This was because the vast region was endowed with streams, rivers, swamps and resources such as rich soil, making it attractive for settlement. Mukuni Ng’ombe also allowed his sister to get married to Gawa Undi of the Chewe people before trekking southwards, reaching the Leye region and briefly settling in Chirundu, Sinazongwe and parts of present day Livingstone. Then he crossed the Zambezi River and settled in Old Wankie but later returned and settled near the Mosi-oa-Tunya (Victoria Falls) in Gundu. Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe, clad in a red chitenge outfit with drawings of small shields, spots a hat with two horns on each side. The Kubwalo is ready to retrace the migration of his ancestors. However, due to an injury on one of his legs, he cannot walk for long distances and is compelled to use a vehicle for part of the ceremony. All Lenje chiefs (except for Chief Mukubwe), Chiefteness Nyanje of Sinda district in Eastern Province, Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga, and the provincial permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe join the procession. It is a solemn yet exciting procession. Drums sound as women sing and ululate. Alert Bene Mukuni warriors wielding spears, bows and arrows, pace to-and-fro in front of the procession as though looking for enemies. Kubwalo finally arrives at the burial site of Nkanga and he proceeds into a thatched triangle shaped hut. Rituals start and, at one stage the traditional leaders take turns entering the hut housing the grave of Nkanga to pay homage. When rituals are over around 14: 00 hours activities shift to a fully parked arena. The Kubwalo arrives in the arena around 14: 30 hours, carried on the machila, to the excitement of his people. Kulamba is also an act of honouring Kubwalo and during this ceremony the Bene Mukuni come together to pay homage to Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe. The Kulamba in a speech read by Lenje Cultural Association chairperson Bishop Luputa thanks everyone for attending the ceremony. Representing Government, Mr Mushanga urges the Lenje people to safeguard their culturul heritage. “The Kulamba Kubwalo provides an opportunity for your subjects to express appreciation for your leadership and guidance throughout the year,” Mr Mushanga says. Headman Mbofwana Lumwaya, aged 77, has been celebrating the ceremony since 1980. He says every Lenje has a duty to preserve their culture and tradition. “The importance of this ceremony is that it reminds us of our origin from Congo to here where we are settled,” he says, while waiting for Kubwalo to start his pilgrim. Edson Nachimwenda, the chiefs and traditional affairs officer for Central Province explains that Kalamba Kubwalo is the biggest traditional ceremony in the central region of Zambia.

