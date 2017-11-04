Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says it’s time to organize a three thirds majority in the House and move a motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu because the Head of State abrogated the Constitution by threatening judges. And speaking to journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Kambwili said the theft of public resources has increased by a staggering percentage in the Auditor General’s report because civil servants have learnt the art of stealing from President Lungu.

