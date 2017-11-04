CATHERINE MUMBA and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina told Parliament yesterday that President Lungu did not threaten judges while in Solwezi but simply provided counsel to them as executive director of the country.

And Government is dismayed by sentiments from the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), which has criticised President Lungu for the statement he made on the judiciary. On Thursday, President Lungu warned Zambian judges against delivering judgments that have potential to plunge the country into chaos.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

