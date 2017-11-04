YANDE SYAMPEYO, Nchelenge and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

OVER 500 cases of malaria have been recorded at Kenani refugee transit centre in Nchelenge district, Luapula Province.

The transit centre, which was established early this year, is home to over 6,000 asylum-seekers from Democratic Republic of Congo. Kenani transit centre medical officer-in-charge Cardson Kabwe said the high prevalence rate of malaria is due to the lack of mosquito nets at the centre.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

