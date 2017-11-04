National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary General Mwenya Musenga has called on Members of Parliament to consider impeaching President Edgar Lungu for breaching the constitution. Mr. Mwenya says President Lungu should be impeached over remarks against the Judiciary over his eligibility to contest in 2021. Mr. Musenga has appealed to members of parliament to seriously look into this matter with the seriousness it deserves.

