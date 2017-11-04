By CHILA NAMAIKO –

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said yesterday there would be a press conference either today or tomorrow to explain further the context in which President Lungu made his comments regarding a clique of judges he said was plotting to bar him from standing in the 2021 elections.

Mr Chanda was speaking in Lusaka last evening in response to reactions from some quarters to Mr Lungu’s comments made in Solwezi on Wednesday which have been interpreted by some as interference in the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Mr Chanda said the president had received the latest report of the Auditor General that has revealed an almost six-fold jump in misapplied public funds in 2016 and is studying the document.

He said in line with Constitutional requirements, President Lungu received the report and within seven days of receipt he caused it to be laid before Parliament.

“Once he has studied it, he will stick with the seven days requirement but even as he does that, preliminary response will be given to the current report,” Mr Chanda said in an interview with journalists yesterday.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

