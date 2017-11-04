THE Civil Society Constitution Agenda says Zambians should not allow President Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front party to make Zambia’s Constitution impotent. Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) chairperson Bishop John Mambo stated in a statement that his organisation believed that citizens had a responsibility to stop the PF regime from wilfully butchering the country’s supreme law to suit and advance a partisan agenda. Bishop Mambo stated.

