by The Mast The judicial process is being abused by Edgar Lungu to weaken and destroy the UPND. It’s difficult to understand the basis on which the police was last Friday granted a warrant by the magistrate to search the UPND secretariat for weapons. This is not the first time the police have been allowed to raid UPND offices in search of firearms and other offensive weapons and found nothing. But the magistrates keep on granting them search warrants. Why? For what?

How is this possible? This is possible because the entire judicial system has been surrendered to Edgar and his minions to use, or rather abuse, as and when they deem fit. And the UPND has, for now, been their main target, victim.

