MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZAMBIA will today seek to bag the Africa Cup bronze final on home soil when they face Algeria.

The national 15s team will be eager to protect their 15-year unbeaten home record. Zambia last suffered defeat on home turf in 2002 to Zimbabwe. Zambia, under the tutelage of Mwamba Chishimba, secured the ticket to the final after pummeling Rwanda and Mauritius during the Africa Cup South Championship in Lusaka in April this year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

