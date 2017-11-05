Government will in the second quarter of 2018, start implementing the Integrated small towns water supply and sanitation programe in northern, muchinga, Luapula and Western provinces, targeting 12 districts. The districts include Mbala, Kasama, Mpika and Nakonde. Others are Samfya, Kawambwa, Mwense and Mansa, while the rest are Kaoma, Mongu, Senanga and Sesheke. The 48 months project, which will be at a total cost of USD150M, with government counterpart funds, and a USD1.6M grant from MIC TAF, aims to increase access to quality, safe and reliable water supply and sanitation for the people in the project areas.

