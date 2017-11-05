National Restoration Party (NAREP) President Elias Chipimo Junior has urged the Constitutional Court Judges handling President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 eligibility case not to be intimidated following the Head of State’s remarks against them. Mr. Chipimo says the people of Zambia are expecting the ConCourt Judges to do their level best in this matter. He says he is shocked to see the Head of State threaten the judges saying this is a threat to national democracy.

