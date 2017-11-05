CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

EGYPT and Uganda are among 12 teams that will battle for honours during next month’s Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-20 Championship billed for Kitwe.

COSAFA general secretary Sue Destombes said in a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday that the December 6 to 16 tournament has attracted two guest teams. Egypt will return to Zambia nine months after competing in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were booted out in the first round and the junior Chipolopolo went on to lift the trophy.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

