JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

SPECIAL assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda has said the Executive cannot intimidate the Judiciary but can only give counsel to other wings of Government.

And Mr Chanda has revealed that President Lungu has moved the Road Development Agency (RDA) to the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development while the Public Private Partnership unit (PPP) has gone to the Ministry of Finance.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

