MWILA NTAMBI, Chililabombwe

MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati says Government is focused on boosting domestic revenue collection to satisfy the hunger for development across the country.

Speaking when he toured Kasumbalesa border post in Chililabombwe yesterday, Mr Mutati said Government cannot deliver development to the expectations of the public if it does not collect adequate domestic revenue. He said statistics from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) indicate that at least US$32 million is generated from trade involving ordinary citizens from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that cross into Zambia to buy goods.

