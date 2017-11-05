MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman of Buchi township in Kitwe could not hold back her tears as she narrated before the court how her husband goes away from home for more than three days only to come back with stained underwear.

Silvia Chisanga told Bulangililo senior local court magistrate Kambole Nyoni that her husband’s lack of respect has reached a point where he starves her sexually and tells her that he has no appetite of sleeping with her. Mathews Kizito, 37, has sued Chisanga for divorce on grounds that she is a drunkard, who does not take care of her family. The two married in 2008 and they have three children together.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

