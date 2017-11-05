Helen Mwale way yesterday re-elected MISA Zambia chairperson. The Elective Annual General Meeting was held in Lusaka and was contested by Wilson Mondamali who got 33 while the winner polled 106. Former Radio Phoenix editor Hyde Haguta was elected vice chairperson with Fr. Barnabas Simatende, Martin Akende and Veronica Mwaba joining the NGC as committee members.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

