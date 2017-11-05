  ||    5 November 2017 @ 08:09

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the number of acquittals and nolles being recorded are a sign that PF government does not interfere with the justice system. Speaking in parliament on Friday when he sumarised debate on his ministry’s 2018 allocated budget, Lubinda also said those who are on nolles must not feel comfortable thinking that they had been acquitted.

