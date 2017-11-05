MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka’s Emmasdale has sued bishop John General of Miracle Impact Ministries International of Lusaka’s Matero township over child maintenance of two children.

She has also accused him of having deflowered her when she was 16 years old. It is an accusation the bishop, whose real names are John Nunduwe, denies, saying he does not even know the woman.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

