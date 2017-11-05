UPND Vice President for Administration Geoffrey Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu’s statement on the judiciary is an indication that the three arms of government in Zambia are under siege of a brutal dictatorial regime. Mr. Mwamba says never in the history of this country has such a blatant and deliberate act of intimidation of the Judiciary has been seen. He says under the Constitution, the Judiciary ought to be an independent arm of government free from interference or direction from anyone.

