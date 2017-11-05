ALEX NJOVU, Godfrey Chitalu Stadium, KabweWARRIORS 2 ZANACO 2

ZANACO coach Mumamba Numba says sharing points with Kabwe Warriors is a setback to their quest to defend the Super Division title.

The draw in this Week 33 match played at a packed Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe left Zanaco second on the log with 61 points, one behind leaders Zesco United, who face Nkwazi in Lusaka today. “The draw is a setback to our quest to win the league. The defenders went to sleep and lost concentration. They did not defend well but we are still in the race to win the title,” Numba said in an interview.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

