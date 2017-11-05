The Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has condemned the alleged intimidating statement attributed to President Edgar Lungu against the ConCourt judges. NGOCC Board Chairperson Sarah Longwe in a statement issued to QTV News says in this statement, made while addressing his political party members in Solwezi on Thursday, 2nd November 2017, the President presumed to instruct ConCourt on how it should take decisions on a crucial constitutional matter that is currently before the Court. Ms Longwe says the President’s statement went further to suggest that there were Zambian court judges who are collaborating with a section of the international community to bar him from standing in the 2021 election.

