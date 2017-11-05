YANDE SYAMPEYO, Nchelenge

DESPITE the harsh realities of life, asylum-seekers, some of whom have been separated from their loved ones, have been given 21,000 condoms so far at Kenani Refugee Transit Centre in Nchelenge district.

About 6,000 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) refugees escaping inter-ethnic clashes as well as fighting between Congolese security forces and militia groups are sheltered at the transit centre. The camp’s reproductive centre chairperson, Jean Mbuyu, says 21,600 female and male condoms were handed out to the refugees between October 5 and 30, 2017.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

