Popular musician Pilato has counselled President Lungu to relax, releasing the following statement on social media: “My humble president must be reminded that the absence of social justice is enough chaos in any society. Today, there’s chaos at CBU as the poor people’s children were arrested for begging for student loans. There’s chaos in our treasury every time you decide to travel from one airport to another with a gang of well dressed horribles. There’s chaos in the civil service everytime their pay is delayed. Theres chaos in our hospitals due to lack of drugs and relevant machinery. There’s chaos in the awarding of major contracts in the construction sector. There’s chaos in Serenje where people are being displaced everyday. My humble president there’s chaos everywhere.

