AFTER successfully deporting an Omega Fire Ministries Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele back to Nigeria, Government Chief Spokesperson Kapamba Mulenga has told Apostle Johnson Suleman to consider sending over here another pastor.

She explained that government decided not to renew the employment permit of the cleric because his conduct has divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.

Ms Mulenga said it was feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.

