Some stakeholders have opposed calls by some political parties to impeach President Edgar Lungu saying such calls are premature. The Zambia Youths in the Fight Against Corruption (ZYAFAC) says President Lungu’s timely counsel and valid concern with regards to possible collusion by some Constitutional Court Judges and some political players over matters before court needs to be taken seriously. ZYAFAC Executive Director Maurice Malambo has explained to QTV News that the Constitution of Zambia does not only provide for the independence of judiciary, under Article 122 clause 4, it also demands the judiciary itself to be independent and accountable for its actions and conduct.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

