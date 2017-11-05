DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

SUPER Division clubs have called on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to speed up the process of delinking the Premier League from Football House saying it is long overdue.

On Friday, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga announced that his executive will at the end of this year set up a committee to spearhead the delinking of the league. Lusaka Dynamos proprietor Hanif Adams said in an interview yesterday that the move will create sponsorship opportunities and the league will be more manageable.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

