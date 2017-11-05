Spider’s Web with CHEELA CHILALA

THERE is a story about an eagle among chickens, made famous by Dr Aggrey, the Ghanaian educationist. According to the story, a man went into the forest hunting birds.

He caught a young bird and brought it home, putting it among his ducks, fowls and turkeys. He gave it chicken’s food to eat. Five years later, though, a naturalist visited the man and, seeing the bird, said to the owner, “Look here, this is an eagle, not a chicken.” But the man replied, “Yes, you might be right, but I have trained it to be a chicken. It is no longer an eagle but a chicken, even if it is huge.” The naturalist insisted: ‘No, it is an eagle because it has the heart of an eagle. I shall make it fly. It shall soar to the heavens.” The owner, though, retorted: “No, it is now a chicken, and it will never fly.” In order to settle the argument, the two decided to test the eagle. The naturalist picked up the eagle, held it up, and said to it: “Eagle, thou art an eagle; thou dost belong to the sky and not down here. Stretch out thy wings and fly!” Upon saying this he threw the bird skyward. The eagle attempted to fly, but, when it looked down and saw the chickens eating, it came down and joined them. And the owner, triumphant, said, “I told you the eagle is now a chicken.” Undaunted, the naturalist insisted: “No, this bird is an eagle. I shall come back and prove this to you.” And so, true to his promise, the naturalist returned, and yet again, repeating the motion of speaking to the eagle to inspire it and then hurling it skyward. Each time, though, the result was the same: the eagle failed to soar but returned to join the chickens in eating chicken food. The naturalist didn’t give up, though, convinced that the eagle would one day fly. And so he returned yet again, this time choosing a hill. He held the bird up, pointed it to the rising sun, and shouted, “Eagle! Thou are an eagle; thou dost not belong down here. Thou dost belong to the sky; stretch forth thy wings, and fly!” The eagle looked up and saw other eagles flying in the sky. It looked round and trembled as if filled with new life. Then it suddenly stretched out its wings and, with the screech of an eagle, soared to the sky – higher, and higher, until it disappeared from sight; and it never returned. It left the chickens and their food and joined its fellow eagles. Dr Aggrey told the story in order to inspire Africans: “Only the best is good enough for Africa… My people of Africa, we were created in the image of God, but men have made us think we are chickens, and we still think we are, but we are eagles. Stretch forth your wings and fly! Don’t be content with the food of chickens.” You were born to fly – do not be content with the food of chickens. You were meant to be a high-flier, conquering the skies, not scratching for the crumbs of life. Do not be content with being on the ground level of your career or dream. Your territory is the sky, not the chicken pen. You have had enough of the food of chickens, now soar to the skies and seek the food of eagles. Do not let anyone look down on you or keep you on the ground. Rise above the chicken mentality and conquer the skies of your dreams.cheelafkc@yahoo.co.uk

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

