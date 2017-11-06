​I do not know how anyone with average intelligence can interpret what President Edgar Lungu said as meaning anything other than threats and intimidation against the Judiciary,” says Cornell University Law Professor Muna Ndulo. And Prof Ndulo says President Lungu’s remarks were not only ill-conceived and ignorant but simplistic because they showed that the Head of State lacked the understanding of jurisprudence in the Kenyan Supreme Court decision that nullified the presidential election results.

