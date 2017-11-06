The Third Liberation Movement has written to Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima asking her to urgently consider establishing a commission of Inquiry to probe perceived erring Constitutional Court Judges. Movement President Enock Tonga says this is in view of President Edgar Lungu’s recent statement appearing to suggest that some Constitutional Court Judges want to bring about the breakdown of law and order in the country. Mr. Tonga says he expects Justice Mambilima as Head of the Judiciary to consider expending the due process of establishing a commission of inquiry to probe the perceived erring ConCourt Judges.

