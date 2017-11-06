  ||    6 November 2017 @ 14:27

 Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says significant strides have been made in reviewing the ionizing radiation protection Act in order to protect the public from harmful radiation effects. Dr Chilufya says this has been backed by the Russian Radiation Authority and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Read the full Article » QFM RADIO «
Home » News » Headlines »
QFM Radio Independent radio station.