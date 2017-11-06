SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

JOSEPH Tembo on Saturday night defeated 20 musclemen to win the Mr Kabwata Bodybuilding contest at Lusaka Hindu Hall.

Tembo walked away with K5,000, a hamper of supplements courtesy of Joe Guns Athletics and a night at Stay Easy Hotel in Lusaka. He was a marvel to watch as he flexed his biceps and triceps.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

