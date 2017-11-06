THIS man we have in State House is a disaster to this country; he’s the worst President we’ve had, says Chishimba Kambwili.

Briefing the press at his home in Lusaka yesterday, Kambwili also said corruption had continued in the PF govt.

He said he did not want to comment on Ministry of Health’s latest acquisition of ambulances earlier thinking that President Lungu would institute investigation to ascertain how a Landcruiser ambulance could be purchased at US$ 288,000.

