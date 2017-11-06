STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

KING Mswati (III) of Swaziland says his visit here is meant to support Zambia’s tourism, one of the sectors the country has targeted in its economic diversification agenda.

King Mswati and his wife Inkhosikati Lafogiyane arrived in Zambia on Saturday for a private visit to Mfuwe, which is home to one of Zambia’s biggest wildlife sanctuaries. Zambia is diversifying from the mono economy of copper to agriculture and tourism and hopes to attain middle-income status by 2030.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

