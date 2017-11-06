I am a Finca employee who wish to remain unknown, working at head office. The earlier story you had published about poor conditions of service at Finca is very true. The Finca of today is not the Finca that Thomas our immediate past CEO left. The company has been destroyed to the core, workers are not paid enough. The difference in pay between top management and those at the bottom in branches is extremely huge. The people that bring money to Finca are the field workers but these people are the ones that are suffering. Editor, here at head office you can tell that people are living large, the vehicles they (top management) are driving are straight from showrooms. Management is seriously exploiting the field workers, these guys can’t speak out as they are intimidated. The labour office should carry out an investigation into this matter and believe you me they will find a lot of wrongs happening at the bottom level. When poverty levels are high in a country, it’s the poor that suffer the most. Such is what is happening currently at Finca. Employees are mistreated, insulted and all sort of emorional abuse you can think of making one not to even work well.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

