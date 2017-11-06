Hide my identity (No woman should lose life while giving life) Time to shake up The Health sector. too much mishandlings on maternity wing . To be specific here in Western Province Kaoma District Hospital labour Ward is now a serious DEATH TRAP. Imagine within the period of 4 days losing 3 women (in maternal related deaths), it’s a nightmare. All these deaths happened from Monday to Thursday last week. Three women died while delivering.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

