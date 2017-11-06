Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says her ministry does not and will not support the hike in fees at the University of Zambia (UNZA). The University of Zambia (UNZA) has increased accommodation fees for the 2017/2018 academic year from K1, 200 to K3, 900 representing a 100 per cent hike from last academic year and further hiked tuition fees by between 3,000 and 5,000 kwacha across all programmes. Professor Luo has stated that there is no way that there can be an increment of more than 100 percent in fees suddenly.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

