MIKE MUGALA, Mbala

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has officially opened Mbala School of Nursing at Mbala General Hospital with a resolve to address inadequate medical personnel in Northern Province.

And Government has spent K1.6 million to upgrade and refurbish medical infrastructure at Mbala General Hospital. Speaking during the opening ceremony here, Dr Chilufya said Government is determined to address the shortage of medical personnel and to improve healthcare provision across the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

