STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MOPANI Copper Mines Plc has been crowned the Mining Company of The Year for the third year running by Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM).

And Vice-President Inonge Wina says Government wants Zambia to recover the lost opportunity to produce one million tonnes of finished copper by next year. According to a statement issued by the public relations unit of Mopani yesterday, the mining giant amassed the highest number of awards this year, as it did in 2015 and 2014.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

