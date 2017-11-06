DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, National Heroes Stadium, LusakaDYNAMOS 5 CITY 2

CITY of Lusaka were yesterday officially demoted to the lower ranks after losing to a Chris Mugalu-inspired Lusaka Dynamos in a Super Division Week 33 match that produced seven goals.

Tailenders City on 15 points could only manage 30 points if they win the remaining five matches. City bounced back to the topflight at the end of last season after a six-year absence.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

