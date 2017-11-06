MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NATIONAL team skipper Kennedy Mweene and four other South Africa-based players yesterday arrived in the country ahead of Saturday’s dead rubber 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

The other four are midfielder Roderick Kabwe, strikers Lewis Macha, Justin Shonga and Brian Mwila. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) communications manager Desmond Katongo confirmed the arrival of the five in Lusaka yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

