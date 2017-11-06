  ||    6 November 2017 @ 08:09

There will be no chaos in Zambia but in the Patriotic after the Constitutional Court rules on the eligibility case, says NAREP president Elias Chipimo. Last week Thursday, President Edgar Lungu warned that there would be chaos in the country if ConCourt judges chose to be “adventurous” by emulating their Kenyan colleagues.

