The debate about President Edgar Lungu sending a warning note to judges over the possibility of disqualifying him from standing in the 2021 elections has generated a lot of reactions. President Lungu went on a walkabout on how much chaos there could be if his candidature is thwarted. The Head of State warned against walking the Kenya route where the judges overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election.

